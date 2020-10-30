Europe Intensive Care Beds Market – A USD 1.7 Billion Opportunity by 2026

The research report on Europe Intensive Care Beds Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Europe intensive care beds industry size crossed USD 513.4 million in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at an expected CAGR of 2.3% over 2020-2026. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the European intensive care beds industry is characterized by. The market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of End-Use, Product, Application, regions, and competitive landscape.

Electric beds segment held substantial revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to witness around 3.0% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced beds will augment the segmental growth. With the growing occurrences of cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes and other medical emergencies, the demand for patient care services is exponentially rising. As a result, majority hospitals are emphasizing on increasing the number of hospital beds to accommodate patients in emergency department. Thus, with the rising number of hospital beds along with growing popularity of electric hospital beds will assist to meet patient demand, thereby driving the market growth.

The overall intensive care beds industry in Europe is diversified into various regions and economies including Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Romania, Ukraine and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Italy intensive care beds market was valued at around USD 28 million in 2019. This is attributed to the significant upsurge in the hospital admission of patients suffering from covid-19 and other chronic diseases. Hospitals in Italy are continuously witnessing a surge of patients requiring intensive care. Owing to which the country grew its intensive care beds capacity by 15% that means 800 additional beds exclusively for Covid-10 patients. Hence, owing to the rising pandemic the country will witness a substantial growth in intensive care beds market in the following years.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, Europe intensive care beds industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Stryker, Hill-Rom Holdings, Getinge, Invacare, Medline, Malvestio, Stiegelmeyer, Merivaara and Span-America Medical Systems among others. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

Table of Content:

Chapter 4. Europe Intensive Care Beds Market Value, By Product

4.1. Key trends in Europe intensive care beds, by product

4.2. Electric Beds

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.3. Manual Beds

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.4. Other Beds

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

Chapter 5. Europe Intensive Care Beds Market Trends, By Application

5.1. Key trends in Europe intensive care beds, by application

5.2. General ICUs

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

5.3. Specialized ICUs

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

5.4. Pediatric and Neonatal ICUs

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

