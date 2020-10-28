Europe Intragastric Balloon Market Size to Expand at Over 20% CAGR through 2026

The study on Europe Intragastric Balloon Market provides a complete view on the industry with intricate details subject to its overall stance in the global landscape along with specifying various applications across major end-user sectors. Europe intragastric balloon industry, as per the given report, recorded valuation of USD 11.0 million in 2019 and would cross to a mammoth of USD 40 Million by 2026, growing at a rate of 20%. The market report showcases data on the current market situation, evolving technologies, provides details on market rivals, market strategies, future growth prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Further, the report also puts forth various factors that are potentially driving the revenue graph of the industry over the time, along with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by.

According to the analysis, European intragastric balloon market has been divided into multiple segments including Filling material, End-Use, Product, regions, and expansive competitive landscape.

The dual balloon segment will exhibit nearly 30% CAGR over the forecast period and will be the fastest growing segment. Dual intragastric balloons expedite the weight loss procedure in a limited timeframe due to presence of two connected balloons. They also reduce the risk of migration and increase patient comfort. These factors will spur the segment growth, boosting the industry expansion.

As per the given document, intragastric balloon market in Europe has been diversified into Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey whose comprehensive analysis has been mentioned in the study. It also includes factors and trends that are deemed to promote the growth of regional markets, each region’s individual market share and size, technologies used, governmental laws and regulations, and other factors.

Germany led the European intragastric balloon market by share and will exhibit a robust CAGR over the forecast timeframe. According to WHO, about 25.1% of the German population was obese in 2013 and Germany is the second most obese nation in Europe. Furthermore, obesity rates are expected to rise due to factors such as a sedentary lifestyle and preference for junk food. This will propel the demand for intragastric balloons in the country. Also, high rate of technology adoption in the country will boost the preference for novel therapeutic products such as intragastric balloons. These factors will positively impact the German intragastric balloon market.

The intragastric balloon industry in Europe is highly fragmented and claims the presence of top-notch companies operating the realm including Allurion Technologies, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Halex Istar Industria Farmaceutica Ltd., Helioscopie Medical Implants, Obalon Therapeutics Inc., and Reshape Lifesciences Inc. Market analysis of this segment highlights details on the sales growth of each of these companies, their strategic initiatives, individual company profiles, market share, and position in the worldwide ecosystem.

