Europe Intragastric Balloon Market to garner significant revenues through 2026

The research report on Europe Intragastric Balloon Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

Request a sample of this research report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1287/sample

As per the report, Europe intragastric balloon market Share was valued at USD 11.0 million in 2019 and is expected to witness over 20.0% CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Single intragastric balloon segment accounted for revenue of more than USD 7.0 million. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the Europe intragastric balloon industry is characterized by. The Europe intragastric balloon market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of regions, and competitive landscape.

The market is segmented into single balloon, dual balloon, and triple balloon by product. The dual balloon segment will exhibit nearly 30% CAGR over the forecast period and will be the fastest growing segment. Dual intragastric balloons expedite the weight loss procedure in a limited timeframe due to presence of two connected balloons. They also reduce the risk of migration and increase patient comfort. These factors will spur the segment growth, boosting the industry expansion.

The overall Europe intragastric balloon industry is diversified into various regions and economies including Europe and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Germany led the European intragastric balloon market by share and will exhibit a robust CAGR over the forecast timeframe. According to WHO, about 25.1% of the German population was obese in 2013 and Germany is the second most obese nation in Europe. Furthermore, obesity rates are expected to rise due to factors such as a sedentary lifestyle and preference for junk food. This will propel the demand for intragastric balloons in the country. Also, high rate of technology adoption in the country will boost the preference for novel therapeutic products such as intragastric balloons. These factors will positively impact the German intragastric balloon market.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, Europe intragastric balloon industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Allurion Technologies, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Halex Istar Industria Farmaceutica Ltd., Helioscopie Medical Implants, Obalon Therapeutics Inc., and Reshape Lifesciences Inc other industry participants. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

Table of content:

Chapter 4. Europe Intragastric Balloon Market, By Product

4.1. Key trends in Europe intragastric balloon, by product

4.2. Single intragastric balloon

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Procedure data, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3. Units sold, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Dual intragastric balloon

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Procedure data, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3. Units sold, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Triple intragastric balloon

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Procedure data, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4.3. Units sold, by country, 2015 – 2026)

Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1287/europe-intragastric-balloon-market