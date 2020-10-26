Europe LED Lighting Market Competitive Landscape and Outlook Report 2020-2024

Having taken the conventional global lighting marketplace by storm, Europe LED lighting market, in the recent years has emerged to a fertile investment ground for potential investors. The LED (light-emitting diode) technology, of late, has been gaining traction form variety of reasons, but most notably because of its extended lifespan, lower maintenance, and low energy consumption abilities. In addition, given the strict regulations and energy norms in Europe toward energy efficient solutions, it wouldn’t be wrong to quote that Europe LED lighting market share would soar several notches up in the years to come.

According to reports, the EU announced a ban on the halogen light bulbs in Europe on September 1, 2018 and since then has been encouraging the consumers to switch to more energy-efficient LED technology. The ban and the switch – forming a part of Europe’s massive efforts in limiting environmental damage – have undeniably taken over the traditional lighting sales.

According to experts, the move however, has also majorly impacted the masses financially as halogen bulbs are much more cost effective than LED lights. Nonetheless, over the years, many research reports have proved that a halogen bulb may be cheaper to buy, but the fact that the electricity cost will be much more expensive will ultimately nullify the price factor. In addition, halogen bulbs have an average life span of two years, while LEDs last for 15-20 years, in extension promoting the sales of LED lightings.

European Union has drafted various energy policies to tackle the intensifying problem of climate change. Various government agencies are encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions, which has triggered industry demand. Also, LED lamps & luminaries are witnessing increased demand in retrofit settings as they are energy-efficient, which results in significant cost savings.

Investment on LED-based streetlighting projects is also likely to propel Europe LED lighting market growth. Also, residential projects in the European Union are contributing to enhancing deployment of LED lights, which will translate into additional demand for LED lights.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Europe LED Lighting Market. They are as follows:

Rapid adoption of LED lighting solutions across the residential sector is a key impetus driving industry growth. European citizens have started installing LEDs in houses, offices, and apartments as a result of promotions carried out by government for the use of energy-efficient lights.

Energy policies introduced by the EU to limit CO2 emissions, global warming, and climatic changes will contribute to expanding Europe LED lighting industry size. Additionally, construction of new buildings with smart lighting may trigger Europe LED lighting market demand.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 Europe LED Lighting Market, By Product

4.1 Key trends by product

4.2 Lamps

4.2.1 Market & forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3 Luminaires

4.3.1 Market & forecast, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5 Europe LED Lighting Market, By Installation

5.1 Key trends by installation

5.2 New installation

5.2.1 Market & forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3 Retrofit

5.3.1 Market & forecast, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 6 Europe LED Lighting Market, By End-Use

6.1 Key trends by end-use

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Market & forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.3 Commercial

6.3.1 Market & forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.4 Industrial

6.4.1 Market & forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.5 Institutional

6.5.1 Market & forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.6 Elderly care

6.6.1 Market & forecast, 2013 – 2024

