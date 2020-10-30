Europe Mechanical Ventilators Market to record substantial gains by 2025

The market analysis on Europe Mechanical Ventilators Market provides a holistic view on the overall industry along with laying significant focus on crucial details pertaining to its foothold in the global economy and its applications across multiple end-user industries and sectors. According to the given report, the Europe mechanical ventilators industry recorded a valuation of USD 587.0 million in 2019 and is further anticipated to surpass a mammoth of USD 650 Million by 2026, while depicting a CAGR of -29% through 2026. Besides, the study also includes information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widely spread competitive landscape, future growth prospects, tactics undertaken by market rivals, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report also lays emphasis on the fundamental factors that are propelling the market growth over the foreseeable period, along with offering elaborative details of the trends that the industry is characterized by.

The overall European mechanical ventilators market is divided on the basis of various Interface, Ventilator type, Product, Application, Mode, End-Use, regions, and competitive landscape spectrums.

Intensive care ventilators segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the upcoming years. The high growth can be attributed to the growing cases of respiratory ailments among geriatric population that would require immediate intervention of ventilators. In addition, rising pandemic of COVID-19 across the region has further affected the healthcare systems drastically. Insufficient supply of ventilators to handle the impending surge in critically ill patients will propel the demand for these ventilators thereby boosting the overall market growth.

The mechanical ventilators market in Europe is diversified into Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Austria, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Greece, Croatia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Ukraine and its analysis has also been addressed in the document. The report incorporates analysis on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets, along with the trending growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

UK mechanical ventilators market was valued at around USD 24.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to show multifold growth from 2019 to 2020. The high growth is attributed to the growing COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the rising number of hospital admissions. According to the news article, so far around 233,151 cases were reported on 8th of May 2020. Currently the country has 5,900 ventilators and due to growing number of coronavirus cases the country is likely to face a shortage of ventilators. According to the news agency, around 30,000 ventilators are required in the country in order to suffice the patients need. Hence, owing to the rising cases across the country the demand for ventilators is growing significantly, thereby propelling the market growth.

The overall Europe mechanical ventilators industry is highly consolidated and claims presence of companies like Medtronic, Getinge, Drägerwerk, Hamilton Medical, Philips, ResMed, GE Healthcare and Fisher & Paykel among others whose individual market shares and company profiles have been enlisted in the report. Moreover, the analysis also includes the firms’ strategies and their stance in the global landscape.

