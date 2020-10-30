Europe Medical Waste Management Market Size to Exceed USD 4 Billion by 2026

The research report on Europe Medical Waste Management Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Europe medical waste management industry size crossed USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2026, growing at an expected CAGR of 6% over 2020-2026. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the European medical waste management industry is characterized by. The market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of waste generator, type of waste, srvice, regions, and competitive landscape.

The type of waste segment is bifurcated into hazardous and non-hazardous medical waste. The hazardous segment held over 18.5% revenue share in 2019. Contaminated supplies, as well as human tissue fluids, are widely characterized as biohazardous waste. Also, infectious, pathological, sharps, chemical, pharmaceutical, cytotoxic and radioactive waste are categorized under biohazardous waste. This type of waste can cause a severe impact on the environment and human health. Therefore, treatment services including incineration and chemical are widely used to further avoid the spread of infectious disease, that augments the segmental progression.

The overall medical waste management industry in Europe is diversified into various regions and economies including Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Denmark, Russia, Poland, Sweden and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

France medical waste management market is projected to capture around 5.5% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Numerous efforts to ensure accurate collection and storage of medical waste in this country to restrict the spread of infectious diseases will accelerate market growth. Various companies operating in this market are undergoing government regulations and guidelines to protect the environment and human health that will further enhance the overall regional progression.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, Europe medical waste management industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Stericycle, Suez, Triumvirate Environmental, Veolia, Daniels, Biomedical Waste Solutions, Clean Harbors, and Republic Services. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

Table of Content:

Chapter 4. Europe Medical Waste Management Market Value, By Type of Waste

4.1. Key trends in Europe medical waste management, by type of waste

4.2. Hazardous

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Non- hazardous

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Europe Medical Waste Management Market Growth, By Service

5.1. Key trends in Europe medical waste management, by service

5.2. Collection, transportation & storage services

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Treatment and disposable services

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Incineration

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.3. Autoclaving

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.4. Microwaving

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.5. Others

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Recycling services

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

