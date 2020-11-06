Europe parental control software market Competitor Analysis, Marketing Strategy | Content Watch Holdings, Inc., Verizon, McAfee, LLC., AO Kaspersky Lab, Qustodio

Being a premium market research report, Europe’s parental control software report works as an innovative solution for the businesses in today’s revolutionizing marketplace. This market report provides an array of insights about the market and the industry to help businesses thrive in the industry. The report contains key information about the industry, market segmentation, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest advancements happening across the globe. Local, regional as well as the market has been considered here to conduct the research study of this Europe parental control software market report. An increasing value of global research in this era of globalization opens the door of the global market for the products.

Europe parental control software market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

List of Best Players profiled in Europe Parental Control Software Market Report;

Some of the major players operating in Europe parental control software market are AT&T, Bitdefender, Webroot Inc., Alphabet Inc., Content Watch Holdings, Inc., Verizon, McAfee, LLC., AO Kaspersky Lab, Qustodio LLC, CLEAN ROUTER – ULTIMATE PARENTAL CONTROLS, T-Mobile USA, INC , Cisco System Inc., Avast Software s.r.o., Symantec Corporation , Netsanity, Inc., BullGuard, Mobicip.LLC, Salfeld Computer GmbH, Refog and KidsWatch Inc among others.

Recent Developments

In December 2018, Avast Software s.r.o launched an application called wind family in Italy by collaborating with Wind Tre in order to create effective app that will help the parents to manage their children activity on internet. This will help the company to expand its business globally

In July 2018, McAfee and LG collaborated for delivering parental controls to the LG Smartphone’s users. This will be basically preloaded for the LG Q Stylus, Q7, G7 ThinQ, Q7+ devices in 32 European countries. Through, solid parental controls, the parents can handle their children’s online experience nicely. This app has screen time controls, location tracking, app and web monitoring and blocking. This will help the company in expanding its sales via European countries

In July 2018, O2 launched a new family plan which will provide bill and single account for the whole family by providing discounts of 50% on minimum 20 connections. This plan includes parental controls software known as Qustodio Premium with full subscription and with no additional cost. This will help the company in enhancing product portfolio which will result with maximized customer base

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions Europe Countries United Kingdom Germany France Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Device Type (Smart Phones, Computers, Tablets, Digital Television, Others), Solution Provider (Software Developer, ISP, Carrier, Hardware Developer), Function Type (Time Management, Gaming, App Management, Web Access, Program-Specific Control, Cyber Security, Others), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud Based), Operating System (Android, IOS, Windows, Linux, MAC OS, Others), End-User (Educational Institutions, Residential, Commercial), Country (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe)

