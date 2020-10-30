Europe Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market Growth Predicted at -21% through 2026

The market study on North America Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market provides detailed analysis on this industry including substantial details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and applications across myriad end-user industries.

According to this report, the North America personal protective equipment for infection control industry was valued at USD 4.4 Billion in 2019 and is further projected to record a valuation of USD 7 Billion by 2026 while depicting a growth rate of -19.4% over 2020-2026. In line with this, the study also constitutes of crucial information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, strategies undertaken by market rivals, prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1347/sample

Moreover, details regarding growth rendering factors and ongoing technological trends that are expected to drive the overall North America personal protective equipment for infection control industry have also been accurately drafted in the research report. The North American personal protective equipment for infection control market has been potentially fragmented based on product, type, end-use, regions, and competitive landscape, whose in-depth study has also been covered in the report.

Disposable personal protective equipment market was valued over USD 3.0 billion in 2019. High risk associated with transmission of infectious agents through used protective masks, gloves and body suits lead to preference for disposable protective equipment over reusable PPE. Thus, in order to minimize the infection risk, disposable PPE will foresee rapid adoption among healthcare professionals.

As per the given document, North America personal protective equipment for infection control market has vividly been diversified into regions including U.S., Canada. The report also includes substantial information on various factors that contribute to the overall market growth, trending growth opportunities, current and predicted CAGRs, technologies being used, robust presence of top-notch companies, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The market was dominated by U.S. PPE market and is estimated to witness momentous growth during the projected period. U.S. personal protective equipment for infection control industry was valued over 4.0 billion in 2019. Increasing research and development activities in the country will positively impact the market growth. Furthermore, exponentially rising number of COVID-19 patients along with several other infectious diseases in the country will drive business growth in the upcoming period.

The personal protective equipment for infection control market in North America is highly consolidated and claims the presence of prominent companies such as The 3M Company, Honeywell International, Ansell and Cardinal Health among other industry participants. Additionally, the document drafted puts forth details on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their market tactics to maintain strong foothold in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share, and their stance in the global ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market, By Product

4.1. Key trends in North America personal protective equipment for infection control, by product

4.2. Hand and arm protection equipment

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Gloves

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Elbow protectors

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Others

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Protective clothing

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Full body suits

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Surgical gowns

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Vests

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Others

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Face protection equipment

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Respirators and face masks

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Shield

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Eyewear

4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.5. Others

4.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market, By Type

5.1. Key trends in North America personal protective equipment for infection control, by type

5.2. Reusable

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Disposable

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1347/north-america-personal-protective-equipment-for-infection-control-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com