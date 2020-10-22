Europe Power Sports Market Size to Exceed USD 8.5 Billion by 2026

The market study on Europe Power Sports Market provides detailed analysis on this industry including substantial details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and applications across myriad end-user industries.

According to this report, Europe power sports industry was valued at USD 7 billion in 2019 and is further projected to record a valuation of USD 8.5 billion by 2026 while depicting a growth rate of 4.5% over 2020-2026. In line with this, the study also constitutes of crucial information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, strategies undertaken by market rivals, prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, details regarding growth rendering factors and ongoing technological trends that are expected to drive the overall Europe power sports industry have also been accurately drafted in the research report. The Europe power sports market has been potentially fragmented based on vehicle, regions, and competitive landscape, whose in-depth study has also been covered in the report.

Snowmobiles are expected to gain high demand in the market size owing to the ability to efficiently travel in heavy snowy terrains. These vehicles are gaining popularity in cold countries due to heavy snowfall and high tourist arrivals. Snowmobiles are utilized in local police, defense, and government works to travel in snowy terrains. Additionally, the introduction of advanced snowmobile models with two-stroke & four-stroke engines by major manufacturers is creating increased consumer attraction. New snowmobiles are launched with increased seating capacity and compact designs to ensure maximum user safety and aesthetics.

As per the given document, European power sports market has vividly been diversified into regions including UK, Germany, France, Russia, Spain. The report also includes substantial information on various factors that contribute to the overall market growth, trending growth opportunities, current and predicted CAGRs, technologies being used, robust presence of top-notch companies, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

Several power sports-related organizations, such as Snowmobile Safety and Certification Committee and European ATV Safety Institute, are providing safety training programs & certifications for educating and training customers, significantly reducing the probability of accidents. A major factor restricting the market is the spread of the coronavirus in 2020 across European countries. The off-road recreational activities have been halted for a temporary period, limiting the sales of power sports. However, the industry is expected to gain pace over the forecast timeline owing to the removal of stringent restrictions, lifting lockdown, and resumption of power sports manufacturing activities.

The power sports market in Europe is highly consolidated and claims the presence of prominent companies such as Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Kawasaki, Polaris, Inc., Yamaha Motor, BRP, Inc., Kubota, etc. Additionally, the document drafted puts forth details on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their market tactics to maintain strong foothold in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share, and their stance in the global ecosystem.

