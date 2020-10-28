Europe Prebiotics Market Revenue to Exceed USD 3.5 Billion by 2026

The study on Europe Prebiotics Market provides a complete view on the industry with intricate details subject to its overall stance in the global landscape along with specifying various applications across major end-user sectors.

Europe prebiotics industry, as per the given report, recorded valuation of USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and would cross to a mammoth of USD 3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a rate of 9.5%. The market report showcases data on the current market situation, evolving technologies, provides details on market rivals, market strategies, future growth prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Further, the report also puts forth various factors that are potentially driving the revenue graph of the industry over the time, along with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by.

According to the analysis, European prebiotics market has been divided into multiple segments including ingredient, application, regions, and expansive competitive landscape.

Europe prebiotics market size from dietary supplement application may surpass USD 420 million by 2026. Inulin and FOS are primarily used in supplemental formulations pertaining to their ability to control blood sugar levels, improve digestive health and contribute to healthy cellular growth, thus augmenting the market growth.

As per the given document, Europe prebiotics market has been diversified into regions whose comprehensive analysis has been mentioned in the study. It also includes factors and trends that are deemed to promote the growth of regional markets, each region’s individual market share and size, technologies used, governmental laws and regulations, and other factors.

Germany prebiotics market size may witness significant gains at over 9% during the forecasted timeframe. These ingredients help improve mineral absorption, inhibits secretion of insulin and help maintain healthy gut health and hearth health.

The prebiotics industry in Europe is highly fragmented and claims the presence of top-notch companies operating the realm including DuPont, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, ROQUETTE Freres and SOLACTIS Group. Market analysis of this segment highlights details on the sales growth of each of these companies, their strategic initiatives, individual company profiles, market share, and position in the worldwide ecosystem.

