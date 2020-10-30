Europe Protective Face Masks Market Size to Surpass USD 370 Million by 2026

The research report on Europe Protective Face Masks Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Europe protective face masks industry size crossed USD 170.6 million in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 370 Mn by 2026, growing at an expected CAGR of -11.3% over 2020-2026. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the European protective face masks industry is characterized by. The market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of distribution channel, product, end-use, regions, and competitive landscape.

Procedure masks dominated the product segment with revenue of USD 67.9 million in 2019 and will see significant growth during the forecast period. Procedure masks are used by healthcare providers during routine procedures to maintain an aseptic barrier. These are also used by the general public to prevent allergies and flu. Growth can be attributed to the growing demand for procedure masks among the individuals due to the COVID-19 crisis. Furthermore, ease of use of procedure masks due to their elastic loops will augment the product demand.

The overall Europe protective face masks market is diversified into various regions and economies including Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, The Netherlands, Russia, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Romania and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

The Italy protective face masks market was valued at USD 21.3 million in 2019 and will be one of the fastest growing markets during the forecast period. The local industry expansion will be driven by the high number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Furthermore, a significant number of geriatric individuals in the country will have a positive impact on the local market expansion.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, protective face masks industry in Europe is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like 3M, DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG, Akzenta GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell, Cardinal Health, Dentsply Sirona, and Henry Schein. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

