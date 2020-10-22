Europe Protein A Resins Market Size to Expand at Over 8.4% CAGR through 2026

The research report on Europe Protein A Resins Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

Request a sample of this research report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1310/sample

As per the report, Europe protein A resins market Share was valued at USD 131.9 million in 2019 and is expected to witness 8.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Single intragastric balloon segment accounted for revenue of more than USD 7.0 million. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the Europe protein A resins industry is characterized by. The Europe protein A resins market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of regions, and competitive landscape.

Antibody purification application segment accounted for more than 77% revenue share in 2019. With rising incidence of chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, protein A resin kits are developed for purification of antibodies for structural and diagnostic studies. They are also used as molecular probes for research and development activities. Monoclonal antibodies exhibit remarkable results in the management of chronic conditions such as cancer and rheumatoid arthritis. Thus, wide applications and benefits of antibodies will render a lucrative potential for protein A resins market growth in the forthcoming years.

The overall Europe protein A resins industry is diversified into various regions and economies including Europe and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Europe protein A resins industry was led by Germany protein A resins market in 2019 and is estimated to show a positive trend throughout the projection period. UK protein A resins business is forecasted to proceed at more than 7.5% CAGR across the forecast timeframe. Increasing number of pharmaceutical industry and presence of major market players in the country will influence market growth in the future. Furthermore, expanding applications of immunotherapy will augment the UK protein A resins business growth in future.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, Europe protein A resins industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, EMD Millipore, GE Healthcare, and Bio-Rad Laboratories other industry participants. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

Table of content:

Chapter 4. Europe Protein A Resins Market Share, By Application

4.1. Key trends in Europe protein A resins, by application

4.2. Immunoprecipitation

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Antibody purification

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Europe Protein A Resins Market Size, By Product

5.1. Key trends in Europe protein A resins, by product

5.2. Natural Protein A

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Recombinant protein A

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1310/europe-protein-a-resins-market