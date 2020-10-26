Europe Sandblasting Media Market Revenue to Surpass USD 2 Billion by 2025

The market study on Europe Sandblasting Media Market provides detailed analysis on this industry including substantial details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and applications across myriad end-user industries.

According to this report, the Europe sandblasting media market is further projected to record a valuation of USD 2 billion by 2025. In line with this, the study also constitutes of crucial information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, strategies undertaken by market rivals, prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, details regarding growth rendering factors and ongoing technological trends that are expected to drive the overall Europe sandblasting media industry have also been accurately drafted in the research report. The European sandblasting media market has been potentially fragmented based on end-use, product, regions, and competitive landscape, whose in-depth study has also been covered in the report.

Coal slag is projected to occupy a substantial share in the sandblasting media market product segment over the coming years. It is an alternative to silica for sandblasting applications and is one of the most inexpensive abrasive materials. The mounting demand for the product is due to the low silica content, good cleaning ability, and varied mesh sizes. Furthermore, silicon carbide is also expected to grow with a considerable CAGR in the near future. It finds applications in metallurgical industries, crucibles, refractories, stone polishing and grinding wheels.

As per the given document, Europe sandblasting media market has vividly been diversified into regions including Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia. The report also includes substantial information on various factors that contribute to the overall market growth, trending growth opportunities, current and predicted CAGRs, technologies being used, robust presence of top-notch companies, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles in Europe will boost the demand for aesthetically superior automotive components. This is subsequently increasing the sandblasting activities in the European automotive market, directly boosting the sandblasting media market size in the near future. Sandblasting is majorly used in the automotive sector for paint removal, electroplating pre-treatment, finishing and polishing to smoothen the vehicle and engine bodies and enhance its surface properties and anti-corrosion capabilities. Presence of some major automobile manufacturers in Germany, Italy, UK, etc. due to the availability skilled professionals and superior quality components are the major cause for regional industry growth. Furthermore, the product is also obtaining a budding demand from the aerospace industry, as it is used in the process of manufacturing airplane engines.

The sandblasting media market in Europe is highly consolidated and claims the presence of prominent companies such as Paul Auer GmbH, ABShot Tecnics, S.L, Eisenwerk Würth GmbH, Saint Gobain, MHG Strahlanlagen GmbH, Naxos Diskus Schleifmittelwerke, Chemours Company, FONDANT SRL, Prometal SRL etc. Additionally, the document drafted puts forth details on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their market tactics to maintain strong foothold in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share, and their stance in the global ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Europe Sandblasting Media Market Size, By Product, 2014 – 2025

Aluminum Oxide Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Silicon Carbide Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Steel Grit Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Steel Shot Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Glass Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Sodium Bicarbonate Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Corn Cob Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Staurolite Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Coal Slag Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Copper Slag Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Si Sand Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Garnet Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Dry Ice Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Iron Slag Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Nut Shells Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others

Others Automotive Marine Aerospace Construction Metalworking Others



Chapter 5. Europe Sandblasting media Market Share, By End-use Industries, 2014 – 2025

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace

Construction

Metalworking

Others

