Europe Testing, Inspection, and Certification Services Market to record substantial gains by 2024

The research report on Europe Testing, Inspection, And Certification Services Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, Europe testing, inspection, and certification services market size in 2017 was assessed to be over USD 60 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the Europe testing, inspection, and certification services industry is characterized by. The Europe testing, inspection, and certification services market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of regions, and competitive landscape.

The agriculture & food industry is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 8% over the forecast timeline. The rising focus by government establishments to improve food safety is a primary factor prompting the use of TIC services in the agriculture & food sector. The increasing number of food contamination occurrences is driving regulatory bodies to develop compliance regulations to curb the number of foodborne diseases. Furthermore, the surge in trade between countries and the emergence of global food supply chains are further adding to the demand for TIC services in the sector.

The overall Europe testing, inspection, and certification services industry is diversified into various regions and economies including Europe and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, Europe testing, inspection, and certification services industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like TUV Rheinland, Intertek, Dekra, SGS, Applus, Bureau Veritas, and TUV SUD other industry participants. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

