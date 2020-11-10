Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market expected to experience the strongest growth in 2027

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 1,087.91 million by 2027. Growing demand of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) in the textile, electronics consumer goods, sports and leisure, building and construction, increase the demand of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) are the factors for the market growth.

Europe region is dominating in various countries such as Germany and UK due to increasing demand of the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) in the electronics which boosts the demand of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU).

Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

Top Leading Companies KURARAY CO., LTD., BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation (A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Covestro AG, API, Statex, Novotex Italiana S.p.A., AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC., Coim Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd., Avient Corporation, HEXPOL AB, SONGWON, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION and Tosoh Corporation among other.

The rising consumption of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) in automotive is expected to drive the growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market during the forecast period. The volatility in raw material prices of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) will act as restraint for the growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market in the near future.

The emerging market for bio-based thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) will provide opportunities for the growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market in the near future. The lack of cost-effectiveness with respect to emerging cheaper solutions impacting the market challenges and hampers the growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market in the near future.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

By Raw Material (Diisocyanate, Polyols, Diols, Others)

Type (Polyester, Polyether, Polycaprolactone)

End-User (Footwear, Industrial Machinery, Automotive, Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods, Sports and Leisure, Building and Construction, Textile, Heavy Engineering, Others)

