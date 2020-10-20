Europe Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market – A USD 9 Billion Opportunity by 2026

The research report on Europe Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market offers a comprehensive view of this industry with every crucial detail subject to its overall stance in the global landscape and its applications in myriad sectors.

According to the given report, Europe virtual private network industry registered a remuneration of USD 7.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to surpass a mammoth of USD 15 Billion by the end of 2026, depicting a CAGR of 9%. Additionally, the market analysis document also envelopes pivotal information on the current market scenario, current advancing technologies, huge competitive landscape, future growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1431/sample

The report also provides insight to distinguished factors that are expected to potentially fuel the growth path of the industry in the upcoming years, along with laying emphasis on minute details of the ongoing trends that the Europe virtual private network industry is characterized by. The Europe virtual private network market, as stated in the report, is divided on the basis of component, type, connectivity, application, regions, and competitive landscape.

Mobile VPN segment is witnessing growth rate of over 12% CAGR in market over the forecast period. The increasing use of mobile devices and cloud services for business purposes is enabling the demand for mobile VPN solutions. The companies are leveraging mobile VPN that establishes a VPN server at the edge of enterprise network. This enables company to provide secure access to authenticated users for enterprise resources.

Considering the regional landscape, Europe virtual private network market is diversified into regions and its elaborative analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. The report states various factors that have been massively supporting the growth of regional markets along with addressing with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates and market positions, technologies being used, regulatory reforms, and much more.

The use of VPN solutions for commercial applications in Europe VPN market is anticipated to grow lucratively over the forecast timeline. The extensive digitization across BFSI sector and adoption of advanced technology solutions is fueling the demand for VPN solutions. The financial institutions are using VPN software to secure the handheld devices used by banking personals and provide secure connectivity between remote branches. The increased use of mobile devices for business purpose is anticipated to propel the VPN market growth.

In terms of the competitive landscape, Europe virtual private network market boasts of presence of companies like AirVPN, AnchorFree GmbH, Anthasoft SA DE CV, Array Networks, Inc., Avast Software s.r.o., BlackBerry Limited, Buffered Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc, Columbitech, Cryptzone, CyberGhost S.A., ExpressVPN, Golden Frog GmbH, Google LLC., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Mudhook Marketing, Inc., NCP Engineering GmbH, NetMotion Software, NordVPN, OPENVPN Inc., Opera Software, Safer Social Ltd., Smith Micro Software, Inc., Watchguard Technologies, Inc. and Windscribe Limited. In line with this, the report includes required details on sales spectrum of each of these enterprises, their market tactics to maintain foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Europe Virtual Private Network Market Share, By Component

4.1. Market trends, by component

4.2. Hardware

4.2.1. VPN hardware market size, 2015-2026

4.3. Software

4.3.1. VPN software market size, 2015-2026

4.4. Service

4.4.1. Service market size, 2015-2026

Chapter 5. Europe Virtual Private Network Market Size, By Type

5.1. Market trends, by type

5.2. IP-VPN

5.2.1. IP-VPN market size, 2015-2026

5.3. MPLS VPN

5.3.1. MPLS VPN market size, 2015-2026

5.4. Cloud

5.4.1. Cloud VPN market size, 2015-2026

5.5. Mobile VPN

5.5.1. Mobile VPN market size, 2015-2026

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1431/europe-virtual-private-network-vpn-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com