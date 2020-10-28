European Commission President Says Vaccine Could Arrive In April – Executive Digest

The countries of the European Union can receive the vaccine against COVID-19 until April next year. The announcement was made this morning by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission: At a press conference reported by the Independent, the official emphasized that companies with which the EU has concluded an agreement could, in the best possible case, deliver up to 50 million euros . Vaccinations per month.

Nearly 3 million cases of the new coronavirus have been reported worldwide in the past seven days, a new global record, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The total shows more than 42 million cases and 1.1 million deaths related to COVID-19.

