European countries are starting the lockdown to the

The second wave of contamination from Covid-19 in Europe is already beginning to generate a lockdown determination in some continental nations. This Wednesday (28) France and Germany announced strict isolation measures. For the French, from this Friday (30), presence on the streets will only be allowed for essential workers. German bars and restaurants have to close on Monday (2) and social gatherings with more than 10 people are not permitted.

The country’s chancellor Angela Merkel went so far as to say that the spread of the disease was out of control. “We have now reached a point where, according to the national average, we no longer know where 75% of infections come from.” The country recorded nearly 15,000 cases as recently as Wednesday (28). In France there were daily confirmations of more than 40,000. President Emmanuel Macron said on national television, “The second wave will undoubtedly be harder and more deadly than the first.”

Other countries in the bloc have also recorded contamination records in the past few days. The UK and Italy had the most expressive numbers since May (27). In Portugal, the one-day total of 3,299 infections was the second worst since the coronavirus was first recorded in the country. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Europe region accounted for nearly half of the world’s confirmed cases last week.

Daily numbers in Brazil

According to the National Council of Health Secretaries, 158,456 people in Brazil had died as a result of the Covid-19 by Wednesday (20). 510 deaths were confirmed in one day. The total number of contaminated patients is 5,468,270 and 28,669 new patients have been registered in the last 24 hours alone.

What is the new coronavirus?

How can you help those in need?

