European Equal Pay Day. Gender inequality will last through 2104 – Executive Digest

The European Commission is celebrating European Equal Pay Day this Tuesday with the aim of raising awareness of the pay gap between men and women and the underlying causes.

This date was chosen because it is the day of the year when women are symbolically no longer paid compared to men and two months of work lie ahead of them to equalize wages. In the European Union, women still earn on average 16.2% less than men.

“The gender pay gap in Europe is not going to go away until 2104 if nothing is done,” recently warned the European Trade Union Confederation (CES), lamenting that all measures promised by the European Commission to close this pay gap are still pending.

According to Eurostat data, the pay gap has narrowed by 1% over the past eight years. At the current rate of progress, women will have to wait an additional 84 years to get equal pay, according to CES.

Without binding measures, the gap between men and women will widen even further in nine Member States, including Portugal and Poland. In Germany and the Czech Republic, women would have to wait until 2121 for equal pay.

In France, the gap is narrowing so slowly (0.1% since 2010) that it will take more than 1,000 years to reach it, complained the unions. In nine other countries women have to wait until the second half of this century.

On the right way

In contrast, the difference will only be made up in three countries this decade. The first will be Romania next year. However, CES qualifies this as an “unacceptably low” salary for women and men. Luxembourg will reach the target in 2027 and Belgium a year later.

The trade union organization is concerned about the postponement by the European Commission of its Wage Transparency Directive from November 4th (Equal Pay Day) to December 15th and is questioning the whole initiative by declaring it “to be approved”. .

CES has already informed the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that guarantees are needed that the directive will be implemented despite the pressures it is subject to.