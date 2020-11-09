European Film Award: Who Has Chances?

Due to the crown pandemic, the planned gala in Iceland is canceled, but prizes will still be awarded. German directors are also hoping for a nomination

Seville / Berlin (dpa) – The European Film Academy wants to announce this Tuesday (10 November) who has the chance to win the European Film Award. The nominations will be published via live streaming from Seville, Spain. The winners themselves will then be announced on several evenings in December.

Several films with German participation will also be preselected, such as the remake of “Berlin Alexanderplatz”, “Enfant Terrible” on the life of director Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Christian Petzold’s love drama “Undine”.

The European Film Award is awarded annually alternately in Berlin and another European city. A gala was actually planned in Iceland this year: the event was canceled due to the spread of the corona virus.

The awards will instead be announced digitally from 8 to 12 December. The approximately 3800 members of the European Film Academy (EFA) vote on many award winners. Last year, the grotesque story “The Favorite” was named the best European film of the year.