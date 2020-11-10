European Film Awards: these are the nominees

The glamorous gala is canceled, but prizes will still be awarded. Some German directors may even hope for a prize.

Seville / Berlin (dpa) – Two German films are competing for the European Film Prize. Christian Petzold’s love drama “Undine” and Burhan Qurbani’s literary adaptation “Berlin Alexanderplatz” were nominated for Best Picture, the European Film Academy announced Tuesday.

Actresses Paula Beer (“Undine”) and Nina Hoss (“Little Sister”) have also been nominated for Best Actress. You’re competing against four other actresses. “Berlin Alexanderplatz” also has a chance to win the script award.

A total of six productions have been nominated for best film: in addition to the two films by German directors, there are Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round”, Jan Komasa’s “Corpus Christi”, Pietro Marcello’s “Martin Eden” and “The Painted Bird. ”By Václav Marhoul.

The European Film Award is awarded annually alternately in Berlin and in another city. A gala was scheduled in Iceland this year, but the event was canceled due to the spread of the corona virus. The awards will instead be announced digitally from 8 to 12 December.