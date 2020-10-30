Eurostat – Executive Digest estimates that the economies of the Eurozone and the EU will see an increase in the record chain in the 3rd quarter

The euro-zone and European Union (EU) economies posted the largest chain gains in the series in the third quarter, after growing 12.7% and 12.1% respectively, compared to the previous three months, Eurostat estimates.

In the euro zone, gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 12.7% between July and September, after falling by 11.8% between April and June. This was the largest growth since the start of the time series in 1995.

In the homologous variant, however, the eurozone’s GDP fell by 4.2%, a slowdown from the 14.8% decline in the previous quarter

In the EU, the increase of 12.15% of GDP in the third quarter compared to the decrease of 11.4% in the previous quarter is also the largest since the start of the series.

Year-on-year, GDP fell by 3.9% in the 27 Member States, compared with 13.9% between April and June.

However, the European Statistical Office warns that this estimate is based on incomplete data sources that are being checked.