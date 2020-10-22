Even without hygienic conditions, justice determines the return of

The Rio Grande de Sul State Court (TJ-RS) accepted a motion from the Prosecutor General of the Municipality (PGM) of Porto Alegre and found that 100% of teachers were back to work face-to-face. On Tuesday (20), the TJ-RS issued the decision at the request of the city government. He found the municipal teachers in Porto Alegre to be active again and fined 40,000 reais per day if the decision was not followed. The Union of Municipalities of Porto Alegre (Simpa) has announced that it will appeal the decision and is already collecting documents for it.

PGM’s move to go to court is part of an effort by the city government to resume the school calendar with face-to-face teaching, even if the school community says there are no insurance policies for this. The teachers have been on health strike since Monday (19).

The resumption began on September 28th when the local government began classroom activities for support and meals in schools. By early November, personal activities at all levels of education are expected to resume, including early childhood education and youth and adult education (EJA). The government says it is not forcing parents to take their children to school, but at least calling for the entire workforce (directors, teachers and employees) to be rotated.

The health strike was set by the Simpa Congregation when teachers decided not to return to personal work so as not to put their lives at risk until the necessary guarantees of safe return were in place.

According to the Union, this movement is “a form of resistance of the category to the imposition of Mayor Nelson Marchezan Jr. (PSDB) to determine the resumption of teaching activities in schools without ensuring the necessary sanitary and structural conditions for conservation of guarantee. ” Health and Life of the Entire School Community “.

For Maria José da Silva, General Director of the Association of Education Workers of the Municipality of Porto Alegre (Atempa), the mayor’s determination to insist on a personal return without adequate sanitation was irresponsible. Regarding the community category’s decision to go ahead with the health strike, it claims to be a denunciation of the mayor’s negligence in protecting public health.

Regarding the decision of the TJ-RS, Maria José said that this is expected given the scenario of the flexibility of the protocols. She also explains: “We are informed that there is an increasing number of contamination of workers in the Children’s Network, some of which have been confirmed and others are awaiting confirmation. Our suspicion is that these numbers are being made invisible by the government and are being stored in the coming days will tend to increase. “.

The communal network is not prepared

According to Simpa, 73 schools in the local network informed the Secretariat for Local Education (Smed) that there are no hygienic conditions to return to personal activities. In addition, 14 schools were inspected by the Occupational Safety and Health Commission (CSST), which found that they did not comply with the regulations of the city government itself. In addition, no school has signed the plumbing regularity self-declaration, a condition the city government itself requested in order to resume personal activities.

Another data reported by Simpa says that 23 cases of Covid-19 have already been confirmed in city schools, showing the lack of safety in these facilities in relation to the spread of the pandemic. The Union asks: “Despite warnings from school authorities, civil society institutions and control bodies, the town hall maintained the timetable for safe conditions in schools announced in September. If the situation is so favorable, why should the city secretariat do this?” of Education of Porto Alegre (Smed) requires those responsible to sign a deadline allowing their children to go to school? “

Virtual assembly

The latest survey carried out by the Union shows that out of a total of 98 schools, 80 indicate that they do not have the sanitary conditions to return to personal activities that are safe for the health and life of the school community. According to a note from Simpa, schools returned to personal activities because they were forced by city government to do so.

Next Friday (23) the category will hold a virtual meeting from 5.30 p.m. to decide on the health strike and the next steps in mobilization.

