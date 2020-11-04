Everything you need to know about the US elections: who is ahead and what can happen – world

Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin: The key to the final outcome of the United States election lies in the final count of these three crucial states for meeting the new President of the United States.

Donald Trump says he has already won the elections and Joe Biden says he is on the right track to victory. The truth is, anything can still happen. The Democratic candidate now leads the race with 220 votes against Trump’s 213.

Millions of votes remain to be counted and in crucial states like Pennsylvania, Michigan or Wisconsin. After the Democrats’ surprise victory in Arizona, which they won only once in the last 72 years, Joe Biden believes in a surprise in the states where votes are still to be counted, mostly by mail, where the Democratic nominee has an advantage should.

Republican candidate Donald Trump claimed that the election was already a scam and that no more votes should be counted. Trump wants to go to the Supreme Court and challenge the vote count by mail, which may take some time.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, will only accept defeat in the elections if all the votes are counted.

Joe Biden, convinced of victory, requires patience until all the votes are counted

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden this Wednesday showed confidence in his election as President of the United States and asked for patience, remembering that it will take time for all votes to be counted.

“We feel good where we are. We believe we are on our way to win this election,” said 77-year-old Biden just after 12:40 a.m. local time (5:40 a.m. in Lisbon) nearby his campaign center in Wilmington. in the state of Delaware, where he grew up and was elected Senator for.

The candidate also guaranteed that he would win in Pennsylvania, which is considered one of the key states for the election of the next American president.

Joe Biden also resorted to Twitter to reiterate that he or Donald Trump will not vote for the election winner. The Democratic candidate fears Trump will prepare the announcement of the victory before all votes, especially the postal vote, are counted.

It is not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It is the place of the voters.

– Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

Trump says he has already won the election and is threatening to turn to the Supreme Court

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has already won the election, but the Democrats are trying to “steal” the election and promise to go to the Supreme Court.

“We will go to the Supreme Court and try to stop the counting of votes,” Trump said in a statement in the White House to an audience of his supporters.

Trump said he was ahead in many states and had won the Republican elections, but the Democrats tried to “steal” that election by casting votes as soon as the election was over.

Donald Trump has “won” in several crucial states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina, although not all votes are counted.