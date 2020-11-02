Ex-banker sentenced to 3 years in prison and fined 92 million for smuggling Picasso paintings – Executive Digest

The Provincial Court of Madrid has just sentenced Jaime Botin, ex-President of Bankinter, to three years in prison and a fine of 91.78 million euros for smuggling the painting “Head of a Young Woman” by Pablo Picasso.

Botín still has the option to go to the Supreme Court and prevent the decision from becoming final. The banker has already challenged the decision in an annulment suit in which, according to the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, he claims the rejection of one of the judges.

On January 14, the Madrid criminal court sentenced Botín to 18 months in prison. He also ordered the painting “Head of the Young Woman” painted by Picasso in 1906 to become the property of the state and fined 52.5 million euros – twice the painting.

Just a few days later, Judge Elena Raquel issued a correction that doubled both sentences. In his decision, he considered it proven that Botín wanted to sell his painting at Christie’s auction in 2012. This art firm warned that in order for the painting to be exported, it would need to seek approval from the Ministry of Culture “due to its obvious historical and artistic interest” and its age – it was over 100 years old.

In 2012 the ministry refused to grant the export license. In July 2015, he was seized by the French authorities in Corsica, France.

According to El Confidencial, the size of the sentence puts the banker at risk of going to jail. With a sentence of less than two years and no previous convictions, she would generally be suspended, but as she is above that limit, Botín will find it more difficult to escape.

The former President of Bankinter has appealed against the court’s decision. “The result of the decision is that any ship, yacht or ship that docks in Spanish waters and has an asset on board that the Spanish state unilaterally considers part of its historical heritage can be confiscated by Spain, which is simply unacceptable is, ”reads the statement quoted by the Spanish newspaper.