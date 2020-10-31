Exam questions Quercus management. There are “grave signs of illegality” – Executive Digest

According to the newspaper Público, an audit carried out at Quercus indicates “serious indications of illegalities and public crime practices” in the management of the association between 2015 and 2019. The audit requested by the national management of the association to the management of the organization during this period shows “accumulated losses of hundreds of thousands of euros”.

There were also “serious shortcomings in the deliberations of the national administration”, in which “protocols were found whose content was incorrect” and also “a lack of internal control protecting the association’s industrial property rights”. According to Público, the preliminary results were shared with employees and also describe “serious indications of abusive and illegal use” in relation to access to Quercus computer platforms.

The same examination showed that the financial and equity situation of the association has developed “negatively”. The general liquidity ratio rose from 336% in 2015 to 84% in 2019. Similar declines can also be observed in the direct liquidity ratios. financial autonomy and solvency.

The national management of Quercus admits that the situation in the Ministry of Finance has deteriorated in recent years, with losses amounting to hundreds of thousands of euros. Paula Silva, President of the National Directorate of Quercus, explains to Público that the anomalies found have already led to the “temporary suspension of three employees as a preventive measure in addition to participation in the public ministry”.

Paula da Silva also explains the decision to temporarily suspend João Branco and Aline Guerreiro: in the first case, “because of the seriousness of the cases identified”; in the second case because of “boycotts the work of the association through injuries and personal attacks” to the President of the Board of Directors and because of “registration of 50 members against the rules set out in the Quercus statutes”.

According to the official, “I paid the fees without the enrolled people knowing”. And when the receipt was sent to them, “they protested, claiming that someone had registered them without their knowing.”

Both João Branco and Aline Guerreiro, however, reject the charges against them. On the same publication, João Branco says that it is a “farce” intended to “keep him out of the election campaign”.

Aline Guerreiro, on the other hand, guarantees: “I had no right to a defense” and adds that this is also a way of not allowing her to continue with her candidacy.