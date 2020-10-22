Exclusive: Covas was hired for a R $ 10 million producer

As of July 31st, Bruno Covas (PSDB), Mayor of São Paulo and candidate for re-election, paid R $ 1.7 million to YuYu Produções Ltda for audiovisual recordings of the executive’s agenda. However, under the electoral law, institutional public relations work for civil servants was suspended on August 15. This means that the toucan will not be able to publish pictures of its routine as a community representative until the end of the second round of voting, which is scheduled for November 29th.

The contract to which Brasil de Fato had access provides for a total payment of R $ 10.2 million in one year with monthly payments of R $ 850,000. In return, YuYu has to provide a team of 15 professionals Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., who will give the city 5,000 hours a month (about 333 hours per worker). The community also rented a Motolink to work on the island, the sound equipment, the camera and the tripod.

However, this number is not documented in the production result. According to the municipality, YuYu’s productions are on the City Hall’s YouTube channel, which has only released seven videos since the producer’s hiring date. All are live broadcasts of press conferences by Bruno Covas and his team without processing.

There is no indication in any of the videos that YuYu produced, recorded, or edited the material. Together, the publications were 237 minutes, nearly 4 hours, and reached 45,000 people.

The candidacies of Joice Hasselmann (PSL) and Arthur do Val (Patriota) went to court on August 10 and asked the town hall to explain the R $ 10.2 million effort in a video production company on the eve of the election.

At the time, Hasselmann argued that YuYu’s hiring could benefit Bruno Covas’s campaign as photos and images taken by the producer could subsidize the toucan’s candidacy.

According to Act 8.666 of 1993, known as the General Bid Act, the contractor’s minimum capital must be at least 10% of the estimated contract value. YuYu Produções has a registered capital of R $ 10,000, only 1% of the total value of the contract with the City Hall, R $ 10.2 million.

producer

Brasil de Fato called YuYus on the phone number given in the contract. Edna Satiko Asahi Seki, who is listed as a partner in the company, answered “Hello” without identifying the producer. In contact with the report, the businesswoman said that she did not remember the last time her producer monitored and recorded an agenda for the city of São Paulo.

Edna visited Brasil de Fato this Thursday at 12:57 p.m. (22). At the same time, the 17th online press conference to announce measures to combat the coronavirus took place at the headquarters of the city of São Paulo, attended by Bruno Covas and Health Ministers Edson Aparecido and Educação Bruno Caetano.

The report was sent to the manufacturer’s address recorded in the São Paulo Commercial Register (Jucesp) and in the contract with the City Hall. Whoever opened the door of the house was an elderly woman who claimed to be the owner of the property and said there was no company working there. The woman is Edna Satiko Asahi Seki’s mother-in-law, owner YuYu.

Seki was found in the house next door where she lives. However, when asked about the manufacturing company’s headquarters, she stated that it would be on the property next door, where her mother-in-law denied the company was operating. Once again, the businesswoman couldn’t tell where her recording teams were, and they wouldn’t go with the mayor on an agenda.

An elderly woman, mother-in-law of the company owner, lives at the address given as the company’s headquarters near Saúde / Photo: Igor Carvalho

There is no visual indication that YuYu works there in either house. There are no recording, audio or lighting devices in the buildings, not even the processing island. According to Seki, all of the company’s material remains with employees who are hired on request.

Yuyu does not have a website, a profile in social networks or a YouTube channel on which his productions are published.

Other side

Brasil de Fato asked the city of São Paulo whether YuYu Produções had followed Bruno Covas’ campaign plans. The municipality’s special communications secretariat stated that the contract “exceeds the electoral term and has no relation to the political election calendar”.

“In addition, the content and images to be produced will have an informative character about actions and services of the City Hall of public interest, including those directly linked to the pandemic, and will be made available to the entire press,” he said.

When asked about the General Tendering Act, the municipality said it had “strictly followed all the rules set out in Law 8.666 / 93, which regulates public tenders, and the signed contract does not confer any right on the supplier”.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas