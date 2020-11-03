Exclusive Report Could Help You to Win the COVID-19 Impact on Activated Carbon Market

Post COVID-19 Impact on Activated Carbon Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Research Dive’ group of skilled analysts provide a solution to help the companies to survive and sustain in this economic crisis. We support companies to make informed decisions based on our findings resulting from the comprehensive study by our qualified team of experts.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

Cascading impact of Covid-19 on Activated Carbon Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

We’ll help you fight this crisis through our business intelligence solutions.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/176

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Activated Carbon Market

Activated Carbon Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.5% by 2026

Rising demand for water decontamination along with sewage water treatment are the major driving aspects for the growth of the global Activated Carbon Market @ https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/176

The global activated carbon market forecast will be $4,573.1million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5%, increasing from $9,486.5million in 2018, according to new study conducted by Research Dive.

Increasing demand for water purification processes and growing necessity of these products in the mercury removal plants are the key drivers for the growth of the activated carbon market. In addition, activated carbon products are widely utilized in sewage treatment to remove dissolved particulate impurities in the waste generated from the production industries. Also, these materials remove organic impurities such as chlorine, isomeric colorants and other impurities. The abovementioned factors are projected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Download Sample Report and know How Gaseous phase is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 9.8% in the global activated carbon market and is estimated to reach $4,003.5 million till 2026 @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/176

Furthermore, constantly increasing technical developments to enhance product performance coupled with rising number of novel advanced activated carbon products and their derivatives by most of themanufacturers are producing significant investment prospects in the activated carbon market.

However, fluctuating price of raw materials is a major restraint for the activated carbon market growth. This is due to unobtainability of natural resources, which is impacting the production cost of the activated carbon products. This factor is estimated to limit the growth of the market.

Powdered type segment holds the major revenue in the global activated carbon market and is anticipated to continue its dominance with a CAGR of 10.2% throughout the estimated period. The dominance over global market by type segment is owing to wide utilization of powdered activated carbon materials in the end use industries due to properties like high pore volume, lower processing costs and flexibility in operation.Granular type segment registered the second position in global market in 2018 and is anticipated to account for $4,003.5 million in 2026. This expected growth is because of increasing use of granular activated carbon in air treatment, personal protective equipment, manufacturing water treatment process and metals recovery.

Activated Carbon Market Segmentation by End Use

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Automotive

Air Purification

Others

Liquid phase application segment held a considerable global market share and is projected to generate a revenue of $5,483.0 million by the end of 2026. This growth is significantly accredited to increasing usage of activated carbon in the food-grade application, chemical purification and ground water remediation. Along with liquid phase, gas phase application segment will witness a noteworthy growth and is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 9.8% throughout the forecast time. Growth in the requirement of activated carbons from the mercury removal plants for gas filtration, odor control in the chemical plants and solvent recovery in the pharmaceutical plants is projected to boost the market growth in the forecast time.

Water treatment industry segment holds significant activated carbon market size, it generated a revenue of $1,851.9 million in the year 2018 and is predicted to continue its command over the global market throughout the projected time. This growth is significantly due to therising water insufficiency across the globe which is directly impacting the activated carbon materials use in the water treatment processes. Air pollution industry accounted for the second highest market size in 2018 and is projected to generate a revenue of $2,653.8 million till 2026. Growing environmental concerns on air pollution along with government initiatives to minimize the pollutants in the air is projected to drive the market size in the forecast time.

Get Access to Full Report (TOC, Figures, Chart, etc.) @ https://www.researchdive.com/176/activated-carbon-market

Asia-Pacific accounted for second position in the global market; it was valued over $1,303.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its growthin the forecast period. Thegrowthin Asia-Pacific market is significantly due to increasing use of activated carbon substances in the various sectorssuch as pharmaceutical, food & beverages and water treatment industries. Furthermore, rising shortage of drinking water due to increasing population in the countries like India and China is directly impacting the utilization of activated carbon materials; this aspect is anticipated to impel the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. The activated carbon market for North America held the global market in 2018, which was over 44.3% and is anticipated to continue its trend in the projected time. The dominance over the global market is because of rapid growth in the water treatment activities due to stringent regulation by governments to control environmental effects in North America.

The significant activated carbon market players include SilcarbonAktivkohle GmbH, Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd (TYO: 3405), Jacobi Carbons AB, Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT), Osaka Gas Chemical Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Carbon Activated Corp., Carbon Resources LLC, Siemens Water Technologies Corp., Carbo Tech AC GmbH, among others. These significant participants are highlighting on new technology introduction, joint ventures, product developments, and acquisitions to strengthen their market share in the global activated carbon industry. These are the most common strategies followed by most of the participants to fortify competitive edge.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/