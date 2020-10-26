Exoskeleton Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2026

ReWalk Robotics’ soft exoskeleton launch a while back apparently took exoskeleton market by storm. The product has been exclusively designed by the USA-based exoskeleton industry player to help in the rehabilitation of patients suffering from lower leg limb disability due to strokes. The device would also help patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis to heal faster and regain their balance.

Characterized by technological innovations, exoskeleton market strives to bring about a transformation in rehabilitation devices for consumer comfort. In yet another breakthrough, Lowe’s companies Incorporation, a key player across the retail industry, and Virginia Tech, an educational institute & university based in the U.S., have built a soft & light exosuit to help the employees working in Lowe’s retail stores to easily lift and move heavy products across the store.

Rise in geriatric population across the globe will foster the global exoskeleton market share, along with the increase in chronic diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and spinal cord injuries. According to reports by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total population above the age of 60 years is estimated to rise from 12% in 2015 to nearly 22% by 2050.

Growing age witnesses lowered physical labor capabilities and reduced muscle strength. Surging adoption of advanced medical devices to support and foster body movements will accelerate product penetration. Increased industrial capacities could lead to more worker injuries, which can create opportunities for the deployment of suitable exosuits.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Exoskeleton Market. They are as follows:

Regionally, North America exoskeleton market will witness commendable proceeds due to favorable views by government and other leading private entities towards R&D in the field. Rising cases of spinal cord injuries in the region mainly due to the presence of a large geriatric population will escalate the industry scale.

The National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center (NSCISC) reports that spinal cord injuries account for more than 17,000 cases across the region. Moreover, the prevalence of a strong healthcare sector to fulfill the medical needs of the population along with high disposable income among people will amplify exoskeleton market share.

