Extended urgency and passage for tests: the Penafiel Hospital’s new measures to combat the Covid-19 society

The Centro Hospitalar do Tâmega e Sousa states that “an external emergency structure in the Penafiel hospital with an area of ​​approximately 500 square meters will be put into operation at the weekend. The health unit also mentions in a statement: that” a thoroughfare for the implementation of COVID testing will be installed on the land provided by the Câmara de Penafiel “. This equipment” will allow an additional service for the population while significantly reducing the inadequate influx of emergency services is significant, making this service free for the care of really urgent patients. “

The hospital center also states that during all of these months of the pandemic, “many of the professionals absent (more than a hundred) were, either through infection (the vast majority in the community and outside the hospital setting) or through prophylactic isolation. Due to various situations in the hospital Family contact or others “. Although “many recruitments have already been completed” specifically for this period (more than 150 in the various occupational groups), the recent concentration of infections “requires that these recruitments be continued to ensure team strengthening” without the number of ongoing contracts.

The Penafiel Hospital “achieved 800 daily visits, numbers higher than those reached during the flu peaks,” the statement said. INEM has already installed a field hospital outside the emergency room.

Yesterday, CMTV unveiled an impressive testimony from a nurse at that hospital, explaining a chaotic scenario with “13 nurses for dozens of inmates and 600 emergencies daily”.

“We have done and will continue to do everything to make it possible to respond to the population at the height of a pandemic that is not a normal situation. We will do everything to ensure the health of the population and professionals do everything to provide.” means fighting a scenario that is under great pressure, the result of a pandemic that affects all of humanity, “says the hospital.

Meanwhile, between yesterday and today, the das Forças Armadas do Porto Hospital has admitted another 20 infected patients from the Amarante Hospital (which is part of the Centro Hospitalar do Tâmega e Sousa). In addition, there are another 20 who have already been admitted to this hospital and come from the Hospital de S. João, the Hospital de Santo António and the Hospital do Vale do Sousa (Penafiel).