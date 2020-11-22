Faces hardened in the academic dispute over the celestial disk

Halle (dpa) – The Nebra sky disc remains a subject of contention among scientists. The study by a team of 13 researchers, according to which the disc dates back to the Bronze Age, does not convince the prehistoric Rupert Gebhard and Rüdiger Krause of Munich and Frankfurt.

In the article “Critical comments on the complex of the findings of the so-called Nebra sky disc” (Archaeological Information 43), they stated that the finding of the treasure was not a “closed find”, that the sky disc may not come from the determined position and therefore as an individual find without context in The Iron Age belongs to and is about 1000 years younger than previously assumed.

And they want to add more. ‘The research group’s article in no way gives the impression that a scientific qualification has been obtained. Something will come to us, ”Krause of the German news agency said. However, he did not provide a specific date. He asked for “that a definitive and complete publication announced in 2008 be finally presented”.

The Nebra Sky Disc is considered to be the oldest concrete astronomical representation in the world. It is one of the best researched archaeological finds in recent decades. “The disc clearly dates from the early Bronze Age,” said regional archaeologist Harald Meller. A few days ago, his research group presented the facts from their point of view in an article in the Viennese journal “Austrian Archaeologia” (Volume 104/2020, Austrian Academy of Sciences, Vienna).

Krause has the impression that his objections are not being treated properly and speaks of a “scientific guerrilla”. “I mean, if you sat down together, then maybe you could break everything down correctly,” says Krause. If it were up to him, an international team of experts should be consulted. According to Krause, a huge point of criticism is the soil adhering to the glass. These had apparently been thrown away.

The State Museum of Prehistory says it’s like landing on the moon. People could no longer be convinced that they were of the opinion that this landing had never happened.

Two thieves found the bronze artifacts on 4 July 1999 on the Mittelberg near Nebra (Burgenlandkreis). Along with the celestial disc were two swords, two axes, two spiral arms and a chisel driven into the ground. The gold plating of the almost circular celestial disc shows, among other things, the constellation of the Pleiades. Since 2013 the disc is also a Unesco World Heritage Site.