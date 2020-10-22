Facilitation fees for exams outside the NHS end January 2021 – Society

The Council of Ministers this Thursday approved the exemption from moderator fees for supplemental diagnostic and therapeutic tests in primary health care conducted outside the NHS.

The legislative decree on the exemption from the collection of moderation fees in the National Health Service (SNS) will enter into force on January 1, 2021, announced the Minister of the Presidency, Mariana Vieira da Silva, this Thursday at the end of the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

With this move, the government intends to continue the process of “gradual elimination of user fees in the NHS or in the care required by the NHS,” said Health Minister Marta Temido.

On January 1 of this year, the waiver of user fees for primary health care consultations came into effect. Marta Temido reminded that the supplementary funds for basic medical care have also been excluded from the collection since September 2020.

Now all tests required in primary health care will be added, “regardless of whether they are carried out in a public, private or social setting,” said the minister.

Marta Temido recalled that these moderation fee exemptions were included in the 2020 state budget.

According to the proposal of the State Budget 2021 (OE2021), waiving the payment of user fees in primary health care will have a financial impact of 47.3 million euros.

The OE2021 proposal, which was presented to parliament on October 12, provides for an increase in basic health care by 90 million euros.