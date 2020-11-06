Failure to observe UK custody could be worth a € 220 fine – Executive Digest

In the UK, those who fail to comply with the warrant can face fines of £ 200 if authorities fail to “validate” the reason for eviction.

New laws enforcing a one-month prison sentence include the power of the police to impose sanctions. According to the law, which is in force until December 2nd, no one can “leave or be outside” the place where they live without a reason provided by law.

Britons can travel to buy basic groceries, go to the grocery store, pharmacy, go to work, play sports, go to school, support family members or vulnerable people, seek medical help, walk pets, Visiting places of worship, fulfilling a legal obligation, such as B. Legal proceedings, including essential activities.

If the fine is paid within 14 days, it will be halved, i.e. £ 100. For repeat offenders, it doubles up to £ 6,400 at the same time.

England opened a second national detention facility this Thursday, which will last four weeks and which will set the closure of all non-essential shops and activities such as gyms and hairdressers, while bars and restaurants can only sell overseas.

People are forced to stay at home and can only socialize outdoors with at most one person from another household in public spaces. In contrast to the previous detention, however, schools and universities remain fully operational.

London City Police arrested nearly 200 people this Thursday after financial protests as restrictions came into effect to end the pandemic.