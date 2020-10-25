False doctors arrested for eating testicles from a castrated patient – unusual

Two men were arrested in Wister, Oklahoma, for posing as doctors in order to castrate a patient. After removing the man’s testicles, they kept them in the refrigerator and, according to authorities, were preparing to eat the organs when they were arrested.

The warning came after the 28-year-old patient appeared at McAlester Regional Health Center Hospital to be bleeding profusely from the genital area. He was admitted urgently and said he wanted to have testicles removed. He looked at a website called “Eunuchmaker” and was contacted by two men who said they were surgeons. They agreed to do the surgery for free, but in return asked the patient to keep the testicles removed.

In a Skype conversation, Bob Lee Allen, 53, said that he and his accomplice Thomas Evans Gates, 42, would receive the organs and then eat them. They reported that they “had six other patients waiting for the same treatment” and had “the freezer full of human organs”.

According to the investigation, the “operation” was performed by the two men who covered a wooden table with plastic and used a scalpel. The process took two hours. When the patient woke up, he found he was bleeding profusely and asked to be taken to the hospital. In a panic, the two fake doctors told him that the service “did not include mortgages or emergencies” and threatened to ask the patient to seek medical help, but to say that he was responsible for the procedure.

The two fake doctors were caught in a “trap” set up by the police in the hospital. When Bob’s house was searched, several bloody surgical instruments and a pair of testicles were found that appear to belong to the victim. They were cleaned and prepared in a freezer bag that was kept in the refrigerator.

The two men are charged with several crimes of the operation without a license and of “permanently distorting” the victim. You are in preventive detention and have to leave a deposit of around 280,000 euros.