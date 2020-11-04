Fans admit it’s not an ideal time to test stadiums return – society

The Portuguese Adept Defense Association (APDA) admits that this is not the ideal time to continue piloting the return of spectators to football stadiums, the organization’s president said this Wednesday.

Speaking to the Lusa agency, Martha Gens recalled that all the fans had always asked for was “consistency” in the decisions of the health authorities, and reiterated that “football has to follow the same rules” as other cultural shows, but expressed complete “confidence”. in whom the right to regulate “.

“We’re not doctors or specialists. The only thing we’ve always asked for is consistency. With the pandemic growing exponentially, now may not be the ideal time. [para testar o regresso dos adeptos], but it was good, “said the President of the APDA.

On Monday, the Director General of Health, Graça Freitas, announced that pilot tests for the return of the public to football stadiums will be suspended until the transmission curve of the new coronavirus in Portugal decreases.

“The pilot tests went well, we are not interrupting them forever, we are just suspending them,” said Graça Freitas, adding: “The phase we are in is to tighten the measures with greater reluctance.”

At the Directorate General for Health (DGS) press conference, Graça Freitas asked for the supporters’ understanding and praised the behavior of the sector, which the President of APDA remembers that “the opportunity [de promover o regresso dos adeptos aos estádios] already existed “, but was not exploited.

“The league of clubs tried at the right time, but they didn’t pay attention. And now, with the number of cases rising, it won’t be the most appropriate time,” agreed Martha Gens.

After the break in March, the national professional football competitions resumed behind closed doors on June 3rd. In October the first pilot tests for the return of the public to the stadiums were carried out.

The pilot tests were carried out in games of the Portuguese soccer league I and II, in the games of the Portuguese team against Spain and Sweden as well as in games of the Champions League and the Europa League at which FC Porto, Benfica and Sporting de Braga.

According to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), Portugal has had at least 2,635 deaths related to Covid-19 in 149,443 confirmed cases of infection.