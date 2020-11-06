Fans from China stopped for missing parts and inspection – Society

There are 253 ventilators purchased from China that have not yet been distributed by the National Health Service (SNS) hospitals as they were awaiting inspection when the CM advanced on Oct. 18. This information has now been admitted by Marta Temido and in parliament belongs to the discussion in the specialty of the state budget for 2021.

The Minister of Health admits that the devices are only now being tested by the hospital’s Common Use Services (SUCH), as a lack of a part in the devices has been registered that is “not from the original” scarce in the international market.

At this point, the Ministry of Health confirmed the information to the CM itself: “You are currently being reviewed and tested” by the Intensive Care Monitoring Commission. The rest that was ordered (713) has already been distributed to the health units. These tests are critical to determining whether the devices are in a usable condition. Each of these pieces of equipment costs the state treasury an average of 18,200 euros. The investment in these Chinese fans exceeded 17.5 million euros. Even if the inspection reveals that the 253 fans are not fit, as some units did in June – the government never disclosed how many failed the tests – the practical impact would be almost nil. This is because the current number of ventilators in hospitals is much higher than that of beds in the intensive care units of the SNS. The SNS currently has 1,855 ventilators for 569 beds in intensive care units (this already includes an increase in reaction capacity).

Even if the number of beds had already been increased to the maximum with 944 beds, the fans would stay. Almost half.