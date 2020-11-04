Fascinating Insights: «The Meaning of Mariah Carey»

New York (dpa) – “I refuse to acknowledge the time”, explains Mariah Carey right from the start in her book. At the start of the year, fans wondered if the musician had actually turned 50 or if he was already 51.

But in her autobiography “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” which has just been published in the United States, Carey doesn’t bother to clear up such boring everyday things. “These memories are a collection of moments with meaning, the moments that tell my story more precisely as I see it.”

Carey is one of the most successful musicians of the last decades: nearly 200 million albums sold, more than a dozen songs topping the charts in the US alone and super hits like “Hero”, “Without You” or the Christmas classic ” All I Want “for Christmas is you”.

The singer with an exceptional voice that exceeds five octaves is also considered the “most famous diva in the entire world of music”, as the British “Guardian” once wrote. Carey has repeatedly complained of being misunderstood – with “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” written with the help of journalist Michaela Angela Davis, she wanted to clarify things, she announced in advance.

The autobiography focuses primarily on Carey’s childhood and early career. The singer was born in Huntington, on the Long Island Peninsula, near New York, in poor condition. His mother was of Irish descent and worked as a singer, his father was of African American and Venezuelan descent and was an engineer. The couple separated a few years after Carey’s birth.

Carey describes her childhood as a mixture of violence, neglect and racism. Her only friend was actress Marilyn Monroe – as a poster in her bedroom. Carey has now cut off almost all contact with her family. After she got famous, she treated her like an “ATM with a wig”. However, the book is dedicated to his mother, among other things. “I think he always tried to do his best.”

Music was his therapy and his escape, Carey writes. After leaving home and getting a record deal, life didn’t get that much easier either. In 1993 she married her record company boss, Tommy Mottola, who – as Carey writes – suppressed her, controlled her and finally threatened her with a knife. “His presence was restrictive and oppressive. It was like humidity, inevitable. “She eventually managed to get a divorce, including with the help of a relationship with baseball star Derek Jeter.

After that, much of the autobiography is already over. The last 20 years, in which Carey has remarried, had twins, divorced and released numerous albums, they only play a minor role in the book. He does not address his bipolar disorder, which was made public in 2018.

However, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” offers fascinating insights behind the singer’s artfully staged glittering-glamor facade, who always appears in perfect style, and her fairytale career, judged by many critics. For a short time, the book, which has already been declared a “classic of pop diva literature” by “Rolling Stone” magazine, also entered the US bestseller lists.

The “fascinating autobiography of a misunderstood star” does not contain “the sparkling memories and celebrity gossip one might expect,” wrote the Guardian, but it is “a largely obscure dip into her past that sometimes feels like a therapy” .