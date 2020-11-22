“Faust” Prize for Theater for William Forsythe

This year the prizes could only be awarded digitally. But they have demonstrated the enormous quality and high relevance of what is created on our stages, ”said the newly elected president of the German Stage Association, Hamburg senator for culture, Carsten Brosda.

Hannover (dpa) -Director Ewelina Marciniak received the theater prize “Der Faust 2020”. On Saturday evening, according to the jury, the Polish woman was awarded for her “masterful” performance of “The Boxer” at the Thalia Theater in Hamburg.

The non-drug prize went to Martin G. Berger for his production of “Ariadne auf Naxos” at the German National Theater in Weimar (directed by the musical theater).

“Although this year only digital, the award shows the enormous quality and high relevance of what is created on our stages,” said the newly elected president of the German Stage Association, Hamburg senator for culture, Carsten Brosda , according to a statement. Hannover State Theater directed the event.

Choreographer William Forsythe received the Theater Award for his life’s work. The 70-year-old American, who was ballet director in Frankfurt from 1984 to 2004, had a decisive influence on contemporary dance through his work, the German Stage Association had previously announced.

Other award winners were: Astrid Meyerfeldt, Schauspiel Köln (Actor Drama); Patrick Zielke, Theater Bremen (singer / actress); Bryan Arias, Hessisches Staatsballett (choreography); Lucy Wilke and Pawel Duduś, Tanztendenz München eV / Heavy Riders (actress / dance actor); Antje Pfundtner, Young Theater Bremen MOKS (director of theater for children and young people); Markus Selg and Rodrik Biersteker, Volksbühne Berlin (stage / costume).

The “Faust” theater prize is awarded by the Kulturstiftung der Länder, the German Academy of Performing Arts and the German Stage Association in Cologne. The award honors outstanding artistic achievements in eight categories.