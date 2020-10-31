FC Porto announced that Pepe was not infected with Covid-19 after the first ambiguous test – football

FC Porto Pepe defender is not infected with the new coronavirus after failing to play with Paços de Ferreira of the I League of Football due to an inconclusive result that the “Dragons” cleared today.

“Pepe, that yesterday [sexta-feira] not played because the result of a test on covid-19 was inconclusive, it should be available again as it has since been confirmed that it is not infected, “said FC Porto in the Dragões Diário newsletter.

After Friday’s game, which the Porto side lost 3-2, Sérgio Conceição announced that the 37-year-old Portuguese international had been banned from matchday six of the I Liga due to an “inconclusive test”. to covid-19 “.

According to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), there are at least 2,468 deaths related to Covid-19 in 137,272 confirmed cases of infection in Portugal.