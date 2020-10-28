FC Porto had to sweat to win Olympiacos in the Champions League – football

This Tuesday, FC Porto had to sweat a lot to win the second game of Champions League Group C against Olympiacos (2-0) and collect 2.7 million euros. Without showing a good performance in the 100th triumph of the competition, the Porto players were able to take advantage of two of the opportunities offered, unlike the Greeks, whose goal was not right.

The game started slowly, with many rallies in midfield and little verticality. Dragons were responsible, but they couldn’t create danger. Until, in the 11th minute, Olympiacos captain Bouchalakis stood in the way of a pass – he kicked his left foot with his right foot. The ball was left for Sérgio Oliveira, who centered it in the area. Rúben Semedo missed the cut and Fábio Vieira shot very calmly well and opened the scoring.

Once lost the Greeks rose a bit but the best they managed was a good center of Rafinha on the right who went to El Arabi to direct the figure of Marchesín. In response, Sérgio Oliveira isolated Marega, who beat José Sá. Moments later, the same Marega, this time isolated from Fábio Vieira, failed on the last pass. Two wastes. 33 minutes had passed. Until the break of a game that was intense but uninteresting, the performance of the team trained by Pedro Martins increased. And he just didn’t equalize on a shot from Valbuena because Mbemba, on the verge of fatal risk, slipped into the corner after a bad relief from Marchesín.

The second half began with the end of the first – with Olympiacos in charge. It was like this until 75 minutes. During this time, Marchesín beamed at a bomb from Randjelovic and Rúben Semedo just missed the target head first after a corner. FC Porto were level for the last 15 minutes – largely the result of the entry of Grujic, who played alongside Uribe in midfield – and as the minutes went on he came back to dominate. As a result of this ascendant, Sérgio Oliveira scored the 2-0 after Marega’s center. Olympiacos still reacted, but Marchesín saved a shot from the isolated Hassan.

Rúben Semedo: “We lost through details”

“We lost due to details. We had a lot of possession, chances, but we didn’t prove ourselves and FC Porto were happy when they got in our goal twice. We have to learn from the game to avoid the same again Making mistakes, “he said. Rúben Semedo, Olympiacos central.

“Movements in the game were happy”

Sérgio Conceição was very pleased with the win and the work of the players. “We scored one goal and immediately afterwards we had another chance that we could have scored,” said the Porto coach, who admitted some difficulties for the team in the second half. Nonetheless, the changes turned out to be crucial for Conceição: “We adjusted throughout the game to achieve defensive consistency. The movements in the game were happy. Then we got the second goal fairly, so the result is fair.” Sérgio praised his players who were facing “a very experienced team” that were fresher, more mature and physically stronger. “The players gave a fantastic answer. We have shown once again that Portuguese teams and players are quality. Congratulations to them,” he said. When the public returned to Estádio do Dragão, thank you very much: “It was very important. The few fans gave the same warmth as the 45,000 who were here before. My thanks go to them who came despite the bad weather”.

ANALYZE

+ Gates and Marchesín

Fábio Vieira and Sérgio Oliveira took advantage of the opportunities they had. Marchesín made one mistake but made two great saves.

– FC Porto

The FC Porto exhibition for long minutes – there was a lack of art, imagination and verticality to overcome a tough opponent.

Failure without influence

The German Daniel Siebert had no influence on the result. But he made mistakes that hurt FC Porto – corners and throws.