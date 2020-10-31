FC Porto in the “State of Calamity” leaves three points in Mata Real – Sports

The situation of FC Porto has been recorded many times, dominated and defeated by a beautiful Paços de Ferreira who rightly won a game in which it even ended with arbitration complaints. Dragons risk eight points from Benfica and six from Sporting. This in the 6th round. It’s interesting to explain that Conceição made three changes and went back to 4x3x3 without Zaidu (punished), Pepe (inconclusive test for Covid) and Fábio Vieira. Manafá was on the left of the defense, Corona on the right, Leite in the middle and Grujic right in front of him. In the absence of the captain, the boat had holes everywhere. Paços popularized the blues and whites in the first half. At 11 ‘Leite and Corona screwed it up and left the Israeli Dor Jan isolated. On the second he made it 1-0. Did FC Porto react? Yes. It was the kite’s best phase with three options in ten minutes. Evanilson hit Jordi, Grujic headed wide and Sérgio Oliveira, free kick, hit the iron. Manta stretched in front, all uncovered in the back. At 37 ‘, Singh finished another fine play across the width of the floor at will. André Narciso (VAR) sent Nuno Almeida to the video and both agreed on an alleged foul on Mbemba – Dor Jan shoots with difficulty and then has normal contact with Mbemba, with the ball far away. Very badly canceled goal. Even when the coach was sent off for protests, Paços repeated the 2-0 and turned the Porto defense into an amusement park. Eustáquio’s goal. FC Porto soon reduced their penalties – also controversial – but Sérgio Conceição’s face said it all. There was a sermon from the great. And not only. Nakajima and Díaz instead of Grujic and Uribe. There was room to get … worse. Penalties from Marega and Bruno Costa for the training team. Three goals that failed due to the crossbar and the Marchesín only on four. At the end of the last stretch, Otávio brought an oxygen pump, but the best opportunity to finish would be for the home team again. Thank you again Marché. Final whistle. Dragon on the ground and runs out of the ground.

Sérgio was the only buoy on a sinking day

o Marchesín – He avoided escaping after 66 and 90 minutes.

Corona – Barely defending, he wasted a goal on 61 ‘.

o Mbemba – He blamed Pepe too much. It wasn’t the leader the defense needed.

o Diogo Leite – First game of the season. He drowned in the barrage of defensive failures.

o Manafá – several times surprised in the back. Exhibition to be forgotten.

o Grujic – Debuts the title. Sacrificed during the break.

o Uribe – Eustáquio failed to reach Paços’ second goal. Exhibition to be forgotten.

Sérgio Oliveira – He was the only one to play close to his level but failed to arrive to hide the midfield weaknesses. Sure, to score the penalty, he still hit the post to score a free kick.

o Marega – Trapalhão to attack and made an incredible penalty.

o Otávio – lower left was irrelevant. In the second half he improved the game in the middle and scored a great goal.

o Evanilson – He had a ball or two on his back and did little more than that.

o Nakajima – Improved team ball circulation, but with no practical effect.

Luis Díaz – He has been found not to be 100% physical. But it was one of the few that created imbalances in space.

o Taremi – However, it was the striker who gave the defenders more work.

Felipe Anderson – With this lack of intensity, Sérgio Conceição will not be convinced.

o Fábio Vieira – He stood up (late) for the last force.

ANALYZE

+ Giant palace

Fantastic meeting of Paços whose classification no longer reflected the quality of the first five rounds. He dominated FC Porto in open play and dead balls.

– Wrong from start to finish

Conceição failed all along the line and, as if that wasn’t enough, he was expelled in words to the referee even after the final whistle. The defense was a disaster in Pepe’s forced absence.

This only video …

Difficult to understand how the referee and VAR nullify Singh’s goal. The penalty for Eustáquio’s hand also appears to be poorly marked – the player is lying on his back and out of balance. Marega’s is clear.