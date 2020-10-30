Fear of losing their salary leads infected people to hide Covid-19 disease

Doctor António Pais Lacerda, Director of the Internal Medicine Service II at the Santa Maria Hospital in Lisbon, warns that the fear of losing a salary or job is driving people infected with the new coronavirus to their situation hide.

“There are parents who are infected at home who take their children to school and don’t say anything to anyone” and “people who keep working at home with someone who is sick and doesn’t say it because they are afraid of being paid less or.” A lower ability to take bread home with you, which turns out to be “a very serious social situation,” reports the head of the service, in which patients with Covid-19 and those who are suspected to be dealing with the are reported Infected are in an infirmary.

António Pais Lacerda warns that people must “take reasonable precautions” and if they know they have been around an infected person, they should see that they are quarantined at home.

“It cannot be said that I was with this infected person, but I will not do anything because I feel good. This is nonsense because it prevents the contamination of others,” emphasized the internist in statements to Lusa on duty Who’s Driving.

Since it is not yet known when a vaccine will be available, “the responsibility rests with everyone, but everyone in the sense that nobody is to blame, but everyone has to stop because if not, too many within a short period of time.” Patients in Hospitals “.

“If we have 200 or 300 cases in a day, maybe one or two will enter the hospital. If we have 2,000, maybe more will enter the hospitals, and if we have 5,000, there will be many more and suddenly there will be no number of beds give more “for the covid-19 patient, nor for other patients.

At some point you will have to consider whether you will have to use private hospital beds to help patients without Covid-19, for example, or whether you will “build special tents to increase the number of beds outside of normal hospital locations”.

“All of this has already been done and is being done abroad” and “we have to avoid it and it is in everyone’s washed hands and everyone’s mask,” he stressed.

In his view, there is a need to educate the population through real cases and show that it is not a disease that only affects the elderly.

“Our greatest number of hospitalizations are over the age of 70, but we have had hospitalizations of people ages 30, 50 and more recently,” he said.

The expert believes that the media talk a lot about this aspect, but they talk more with numbers, and that doesn’t reach people.

“People are fed up with seeing numbers: there are 200 more, more 2,500 and 3,000 more, the barrier has been exceeded. At some point, people no longer know what that means and switch off their thinking about it,” he notes.

For the doctor, a large part of the population has already “stopped using the phone”, for example for young people who believe that the disease hardly affects them.

Regardless of whether they have no symptoms or mild symptoms, young people should think that they “can pass the disease on to others who are parents, grandparents, etc.,” says António Pais Lacerda, leaving his testimony: “This is it what we do we see here “.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 44.5 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 2,428 people died from 132,616 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.