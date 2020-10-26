Femtech Market 2025: Healthcare Sector to Register Phenomenal Growth

The global femtech market has risen to be a pivotal sector in the healthcare and medical devices domain. This can be attributed to the rise in infectious diseases among the women population worldwide and the subsequent demand for advanced, female-centric tech devices.

Femtech products find extensive application in general healthcare & wellness, pregnancy & nursing care, reproductive health, and pelvic & uterine health. Reproductive health application segment was anticipated to record a CAGR of around 15% between 2019-2025. Even today, there is a lot of stigma surrounding menstruation and women’s reproductive health.

The global femtech market is anticipated to gain traction from the hospitals segment, owing to accessibility of emergency facilities in hospitals, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of skilled healthcare technicians. As per estimates, the hospitals segment is anticipated to witness growth rate over 16% during the forecast period.

Based on application segment, reproductive health sector may emerge as a profitable avenue for femtech industry. Estimates claim that femtech market size from reproductive health applications is anticipated to witness a growth rate of over 15% through 2025. This lucrative growth can be credited to the increasing demand for menstrual aid devices and the rising awareness regarding the importance of using hygienic products during menstruation.

Considering the geographical landscape, APAC held over 22% of femtech industry share in 2018 and is presumed to witness an accelerated growth rate through the upcoming years. This can be attributed to the rising health issues of women in the region on account of the prevalence of several infectious and chronic diseases. Increasing government funding for bringing femtech devices to the mainstream and rising awareness about women health, especially in rural areas, will fuel the regional industry growth in the coming years.

