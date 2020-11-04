Fenprof card is updated with 29 more. There are 574 schools in Portugal with cases of Covid-19 – Executive Digest

The last update of the map made by Fenprof – National Association of Teachers for Schools with Covid-19 cases shows a total of 574 educational institutions (this Monday, in the last update of this document, it was a total of 545 institutions).

This update was made today, November 4th, at 5 p.m.

See here the update of the school list_04nov2020.

Fenprof will continue to update this list as new cases are reported and confirmed. This list includes schools that have registered cases of Covid-19, whether they are active or not.

The association has since issued a note to clarify that some teachers and parents have contacted the association that the published list is incomplete and has sent the names of other schools that are also reporting cases of Covid-19.

“It goes without saying that the list will be reduced by default, as FENPROF only adds schools / AE that can be clearly confirmed. The few cases that were falsely disclosed but resolved were due to quarantine situations originating outside of school or at the end of the previous school year and thus created confusion. A few more schools are currently being confirmed and the list can be updated here, ”he adds.