Fenprof’s card continues to grow. There are 448 schools in Portugal with Covid-19 cases – Executive Digest

The last update of the map made by Fenprof – National Federation of Teachers in Schools with Covid-19 Cases shows a total of 448 educational institutions (last Friday, October 23, the day this document was last updated). there were 427 establishments in total).

This update was performed today, October 27th, at 6 p.m.

See here the update of the school list_27out2020.

Fenprof will continue to update this list as new cases are reported and confirmed. This list includes schools that have registered cases of Covid-19, whether they are active or not.

The association has since issued a note to clarify that some teachers and parents have contacted FENPROF that the published list is incomplete and sent the names of other schools that also have cases of Covid-19 registered.

“It goes without saying that the list will be reduced by default, as FENPROF only adds schools / AE that can be clearly confirmed. The few cases that were falsely disclosed but resolved were due to quarantine situations originating outside of school or at the end of the previous school year and thus created confusion. A few more schools are currently being confirmed and the list can be updated here, ”he adds.