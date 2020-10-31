Fernando Rocha suppresses former rival Casa dos Segredos after controversial comments on Covid-19 – Famous

Comedian Fernando Rocha condemned the comments of ex-competitor of Casa dos Segredos, Cláudio Viana, on Covid-19.

“What does a doctor know more than I do? What does a doctor know that I don’t know? Just because he studied more than I did? A doctor doesn’t have to know more than me and I don’t have to know more than a doctor,” he said former competitor in a video posted on the Instagram social network.

Is it a way to control humanity? Are we facing a new world order? Does the COVID-19 virus really exist? what is the human? Should we trust DGS? There was a lot to share, but I decided to share it right now because I was suffering from the bureaucratic factor COVID-19, the documentation “loincloth” for traveling from parent to parent Fever at the airport is negative, but if the deadline not valid in the document is not valid. The use of external masks, the lack of incoherence to maintain the distance in certain and other places, the lack of instability of information in front of the respective heads parents. People are becoming more and more robots !! Can’t you see that Virus?? There was, is and always will be on planet earth because we are subjugated !! We are dolls in their hands. Society sucks, I respect it, but I don’t have to accept it. I will be with myself and the world to really understand what we are. Ate´ ja´ —————————— Is it a way to control humanity? Are we facing a new world order? Does the COVID-19 virus really exist? what is the human? It has been a long time to share this, but I decided to share right now because I was suffering from the bureaucratic factor of COVID-19, the “thong” of documentary about traveling from one country to another. You measure the fever at the airport, it is negative but the valid term in the document is not valid. The use of a mask outdoors, the lack of inconsistency in maintaining distance in certain places and not in others, the lack of instability of information in front of the guides of each country. People are becoming more and more robots !! Can’t you see that Virus?? There was, is and always will be on planet earth because we are subjugated !! We are dolls in their hands. Society sucks, I respect, but I don’t have to accept that I’ll be with myself and the world to really understand what we are. Bye for now

The comedian was also quick to respond on social media. “There is no donkey. If there is a donkey, it is because someone told him he was a donkey, because there were no donkeys. He’s an animal, I am an animal, you are an animal and the donkey, what.” is that? Is the donkey more than me? Just because it eats a bale of straw? “Shot Fernando Rocha, who ended the video and said that the coronavirus is actually serious.