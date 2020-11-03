Ferrari’s profit drops 35% to 346 million by September – Executive Digest

Ferrari’s adjusted earnings declined 35% to € 346 million in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period last year, the Italian automaker announced today.

Net sales fell by 16% year-on-year to € 2,391 million by September, while adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) fell by 18% to € 771 million, according to Ferrari in the presentation of the results in connection with the third quarter of the financial year.

During this period, vehicle deliveries reached 6,440 units, which was justified by the speed of vehicle production, justifies the automobile manufacturer.

Adjusted EBIT (adjusted earnings before interest and taxes) up to September was 465 million euros, a decrease of 33% compared to the same period last year.

In the third quarter, Maranello vehicle deliveries reached 2,313 units, 161 fewer than a year earlier (-7%), while adjusted profit rose 1% year-on-year to EUR 171 million.

Net sales of EUR 888 million in the third quarter fell by 3%. Main business sales increased 2.6% due to the delivery of the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2.

Adjusted EBITDA of 330 million euros increased by 6.4% in the third quarter of the fiscal year compared to the previous year. The EBITDA margin was 37.2%, an increase of 330 basis points due to the combination of favorable price and cost-containment measures, justified Ferrari.

The EBIT, however, between July and September of this year amounted to 222 million euros. This corresponds to the amount recorded by the manufacturer in the previous year, with the EBIT margin being set at 25%.

In the third quarter, the car manufacturer Ferrari generated positive free cash flow of 77 million euros.

The cash flow corresponds to the operating cash flow minus investments. This money is available to the company to carry out expansion projects, acquisitions or to maintain financial stability in difficult times.