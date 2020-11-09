Fertilizer market growth will be fuelled by increasing the prominence of agriculture, gardening, and horticulture

Fertilizer market is projected to record a substantial growth rate over the coming years owing to the increasing prominence of agriculture, gardening, and horticulture. Fertilizers are basically food for plants, they help farmers feed the growing population. Plants need 17 vital nutrients in the soil to survive as well as grow. Fertilizers help in replenishing these nutrients after each harvest.

Fertilizers provide the key nutrients, including sulphur, phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium, which are some of the most important nutrients that ensure high crop yields. Nutrient requirements differ from location, crops as well as during the growth cycle of crops. Effective fertilization matches closely the nutrients that are already available within the soil to meet the crops different needs.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4577

Chemical ingredients help the development of fertilizers that effectively promote plant growth at a cost-effective rate. Consumer and commercial fertilizers are strictly controlled by both the federal government and individual states to ensure that they are safe for individuals who use them, people nearby, as well as the surrounding environment. Fertilizers also play a key role in providing crops with the nutrients they need to grow and produce healthy food.

The fertilizer market is segmented in terms of form, product, application, and regional landscape.

With respect to form, the market is classified into dry and liquid fertilizer. Among these, the liquid fertilizer represented nearly 15% of the overall market revenue in 2018 and will report a CAGR of around 2% between 2020 – 2026.

Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/fertilizer-market

Liquid fertilizers are rich in nitrogen and contain organic elements which includes sulphur and trace elements that are used in agricultural applications. The organic form of nitrogen can be obtained from liquid concentrates, which adds a positive value to crop growth as compared to other industrial fertilizers.

Fertilizers that are made available to be utilized for plants are usually produced from natural raw materials without causing any harm to the environment. Apart from nitrogen, potassium is another vital ingredient to be found in most liquid based fertilizers. Since potassium can be easily dissolved in water, plants too can absorb it quickly in a liquid fertilizer.

Browse More News:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humic-acid-market-to-reach-1-4-billion-by-2026–says-global-market-insights-inc-300981262.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biopesticides-market-slated-to-surpass-3-3-billion-valuation-by-2026–says-global-market-insights-inc-301051558.html