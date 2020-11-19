Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Size 2020, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2025

This detailed report on ‘Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market’ put offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, Revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the ‘Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market’.

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP) are a category of composite plastics specifically using fiber materials to mechanically enhance the elasticity and strength of the plastic. They consist of a polymer matrix – the original plastic which is usually tough but weak – which is blended with a reinforcing material to yield a final product with the desired material or mechanical properties. Growth in automotive sector, lower life cycle cost and increasing popularity of bio-based FRP are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand growing demand from developing economies is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) offers several benefits such as corrosion resistance lightweight, high strength, flexibility and so. With this benefits demand for Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) is increasing among its end-users across the globe. However, high cost of production is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of FRP during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising government initiatives and increasing usage of lightweight materials across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising construction and automotive sector in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Hexcel

Toray

Cytec

Teijin

TenCate

Mitsubishi Rayon

SGL Carbon

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

PAN-based

Pitch-based

By Application:

Aerospace

Energy

Construction

Infrastructure

Marine

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. PAN-based

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Pitch-based

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Aerospace

6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Energy

6.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. Construction

6.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.4. Infrastructure

6.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.5. Marine

6.4.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market, by Regional Analysis

7.1. Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

7.2. North America Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Snapshot

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.2.1.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.2.2.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.2.2.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3. Europe Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K.

7.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.1.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Germany

7.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.3. France

7.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.3.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.3.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.4. Rest of Europe

7.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.4.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.4.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4. Asia Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China

7.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.1.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.2. India

7.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.2.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.2.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.3.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.3.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.4.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.4.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.5. Latin America Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Snapshot

