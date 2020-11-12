Fiberglass Duct Wrap Insulation Market Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast by 2024

A fast rising demand for industrialization, along with newer construction projects and assignments is fueling fiberglass duct wrap insulation market trends. A prominent booster for these products is the regulation of the heating and cooling systems due to the recurring changes in the climatic conditions and the rapidly changing seasons.

Fiberglass duct wrap insulating products are essentially deployed in outer surfaces of air conditioners, ventilation and other metal heating ducts to cut down on heat loss and energy. To pledge and work towards energy saving and eco-friendly directives, the governments have backed and employed initiatives to minimize the power consumption of HVAC devices. To talk of an instance, the government of U.S.A. and its Department of Energy are rooting for environment friendly and organic insulation materials in the heating, cooling and ventilation equipment to achieve low usage of power or electricity.

On the other hand, emerging economies are also witnessing the adoption of fiberglass duct wrap insulation, with the installation the insulators in modern industrial or commercial buildings and residential homes. A report fiberglass duct wrap insulation market for the Asia Pacific region can be estimated at USD 700 Million by 2024. Some of the factors influencing the industry forecast worldwide are discussed below.

Minimal heat loss operating in high temperature

Fiberglass duct wrap insulation is strongly supported by various applications of HVAC systems like air conditioning, cooling, temperature humidity control, air filtration, pressure control, among a few parameters it offers. An efficient, power-saving operativity of the fiberglass duct wraps lies in the temperature range spanning from 400 F to 2500 F or 400 C to 2100 C.

Encapsulating the sealed metal ducts with fiberglass duct wrap insulation materials for controlled or no heat transfer and moisture condensation is an enhancer to the building efficiency, driving the demand for the material.

Insulation with facings to witness high demand

Fiberglass duct wrap inclusion with facings are required for fungi and fire resistance, reduction of loss of heat, eradication of moisture condensation on the cool duct surfaces. These advantages will further bolster the growth of the HVAC market.

With the addition of facings, the fiberglass duct wrap insulation market can look forward to achieving over 6% CAGR up to 2024. These materials are being installed across distinct end use industries to achieve energy efficiency.

Use in the industrial and commercial sectors

Large infrastructural construction assignments for shopping malls, cafes, super and hypermarkets, schools, colleges, warehouses, cafes, and many others have decently contributed to the demand for fiberglass insulation. A statistical study on the market suggests the fiberglass duct wrap insulation industry size from commercial & industrial sectors exceeded 60% of the total share in 2017.

Commercial offices across hot and humid countries with soaring high temperatures are prime contributors to the growing demand and persistent use of HVAC systems and equipment mainly for air cooling, moisture control and thermal comforting.

Fiercely rising demands for industrialization, changing economies and expenses on commercial and industrial infrastructure has led to higher production and commercialization of HVAC components in Asian countries like Japan, China and India, boosting fiberglass duct wrap insulation manufacturing. Some of the well-known providers of the solutions globally include Manson, GAF, UP Twiga, Lamtec Corporation, among others, who also strategically collaborate to strengthen their roots in the market.

